SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to the 100 block on Mill Street in Springfield on Monday evening where they found a male gunshot victim.
Officers were able to locate the victim, who returned to his apartment after being shot.
The victim was then transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
