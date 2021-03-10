Police lights siren generic
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers have responded to reports of shots fired at the 2100 block of Page Blvd in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, told Western Mass News reports came in at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Walsh added that preliminary reports showed that individuals were shooting at each other from two vehicles.

Upon arrival, police were able to locate a male gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the scene now.

Western Mass News will provide more details as they continue to come into the newsroom.

