SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers have responded to reports of shots fired at the 2100 block of Page Blvd in Springfield.
The Springfield Police Department's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, told Western Mass News reports came in at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At approximately 8:30pm officers responded to a shots fired call on the 2100 block of Page Blvd. The preliminary reports show that individuals were shooting at each other from 2 cars. There is 1 male gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries. The DB is investigating.— Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) March 11, 2021
Walsh added that preliminary reports showed that individuals were shooting at each other from two vehicles.
Upon arrival, police were able to locate a male gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the scene now.
Western Mass News will provide more details as they continue to come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.