SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gunshot victim was located in the Columbus Center Garage early Saturday morning.
Police were able to locate the male victim on the 2nd floor of the building around 2 a.m.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed that the Springfield Detective Bureau is investigating in the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
