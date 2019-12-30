SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man had died after being found shot inside a Springfield apartment on Belmont Avenue Sunday, police report.
The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police officials, officers were called to the area of 74 Belmont Avenue around 3:00 p.m., where they found an adult male inside apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say that he was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Monday morning, police reported he 'succumbed' to his injuries.
No arrests have been reported by police in this case.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
