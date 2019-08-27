Gunshot victim located on Abbe Ave. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night with serious injuries after being shot in the area of Abbe Avenue.
Sources are now telling Western Mass News that this is a homicide and that the victim has died.
This incident took place in the city's North End on Fisk Avenue, which is down the street from Chestnut Accelerated Middle School and just feet away from the playground at Brightwood Elementary School.
Officially, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells Western Mass News that they were called to Abbe Avenue for reports of an active disturbance.
When they arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim.
Just before 7:30 p.m., Walsh tweeted that the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Again, sources are confirming with Western Mass News that the victim has died.
Fisk Avenue between Rowland Street and Talcott Avenue was closed off while police investigated.
This is still an active investigation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.