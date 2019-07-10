Gunshot victim located on Boston Rd. in Wilbraham.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after police say they located a party suffering from a gunshot wound.
While details remain limited at this time, Wilbraham Police tell us that they located an individual around 10:15 p.m. on Boston Road.
That person was taken to Baystate Medical Center and the extent of that person's injuries is unknown at this time.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.
This incident remains under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
