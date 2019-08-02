Gunshot victim located on Dwight St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after one person was shot on Dwight Street Friday night.
According to Springfield Police officials, police were called to the 1700 block of Dwight Street around 10:10 p.m. Friday night.
When they arrived, they located one man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
A portion of Dwight Street remains closed as officials continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
