SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police arrived at Canon Circle after receiving numerous calls of shots fired.
Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. Thursday where they were able to locate a gunshot victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed the department's detective unit is currently investigating the incident.
Officials have yet to release the identity of the victim.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
