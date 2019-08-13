SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're continuing to follow developing news out of Springfield today. The man who was shot on Grant Street in Springfield Monday night has died, police confirm.
We're told the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 0-100 block area of Grant St.
Over 12 hours later, the Springfield Police Department now confirming the victim has died.
"The victim succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning," police representative, Ryan Walsh explained.
There have been no arrests reported in this case.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance following the shooting.
When our crew arrived on scene late Monday night, they could see a K9 unit scouring the area, and an officer was seen with his rifle drawn.
Springfield officers were also seen investigating a parked car on the street and shining their flashlights on several of the houses.
A portion of Grant Street was blocked off by crime tape.
At this time police have not identified who this shooting victim is.
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.