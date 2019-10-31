SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gunshot victim reported in Springfield on Halloween and we're told the 'male victim' has been transported to the hospital.
This was shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Police responded to Somerset Street in Springfield for a report of a gunshot victim at 2:50 p.m.
Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh confirming officers were called to the 0-100 block of Somerset St.
"The male victim was transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries," Walsh says.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see several police cruisers, and investigators working in the area.
Further details have not been released.
Western Mass News will provide an update with any new information that comes into our newsroom.
