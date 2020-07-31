SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department confirms they are investigating a situation involving a gunshot victim in the area of Carver Street.
Captain David Kane tells Western Mass News an individual has been shot and detectives are on scene.
Police were called to this shooting at 4:20 p.m. Friday.
We're told the gunshot victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is cooperating with police.
At this time, Captain Kane says there is no risk or threat to the public.
Investigators are in the area of 80 Carver St. for this shooting investigation.
Further details weren't immediately available.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we'll update this story.
