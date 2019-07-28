SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reports of a gunshot victim transported to Baystate Medical Center after an incident occurred on White Street in Springfield.
Police responded to the 100 blocks of White Street for reported shots fired at 3:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The Springfield Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
There is no word on who was involved and the identity of the victim has not been released yet.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.