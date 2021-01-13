SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene for a shooting that occurred in the area of Carew and Parallel Street in Springfield.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau responded to the area after reports of an adult male gunshot victim.
The victim was located and transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police have been unable to confirm if the area has been closed off or if officials located a suspect.
Western Mass News is on the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
