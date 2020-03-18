SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded after receiving reports of an gunshot victim around 9:40 p.m. in Springfield.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed with Western Mass News that the adult male victim drove himself home after being shot near Page Blvd and St. James Avenue.
After responding to the scene the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The Springfield Detective Bureau is currently investigating the shooting.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
