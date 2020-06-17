SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim has been transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The victim was found by officers from the Springfield Police Department after receiving reports around 5:10 p.m. of a shot spotter activation on the 200 block of Wilbraham Road.
Wilbraham Rd is currently closed as the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau continues with the investigation into the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
