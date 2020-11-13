On Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Belchertown Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Shea Avenue.
Police told Western Mass News a 22-year-old male transported to Baystate with a single gunshot wound; his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Members of the State Police Detective Unit responded, along with troopers assigned to the State Police Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Sections.
The investigation is still ongoing, officials say.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Belchertown Police Department at 413-323-6685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.