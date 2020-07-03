BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently investigating a shooting incident at the South Shore Plaza.
The mall is currently in lockdown and remains shelter in place as police clear.
Sergeant Paul Sullivan from the Mass. State Police have confirmed with Western Mass News that one victim was shot and transported to the nearest hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Braintree Police Department reports that the shooter is still at large and may have fled the mall on foot.
Officials also said they believe it was a targeted incident of violence and not an active shooter.
They urge the surrounding neighborhoods to head towards shelter and call police if they come across any suspicious activity.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
