SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found on Wait Street in Springfield.
Officers responded to the scene roughly around 5:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation, where they located the victim.
The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The Springfield Detective Bureau is investigating the scene. Western Mass News Crew is on scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
