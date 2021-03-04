SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene for shots fired in the area of the 700 block of Belmont Avenue.
The spokesperson for Springfield Police Department, Ryan Walsh, told Western Mass News they were alerted to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.
Officers were able to locate an adult male gunshot victim, who was last transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh added that the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating the scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
