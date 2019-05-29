SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden District Attorney's Office has identified the fatal shooting victim from early Monday morning on Parker Street in Springfield.
Zachariah Ramsey, 29, from Springfield was discovered by officers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Springfield Police say the shooting happened during a large house party in the Indian Orchard neighborhood of the city.
This was at around 2 a.m. Monday during the Memorial Day Weekend.
No suspect or suspects have been named or identified by police yet.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office continues to investigate this case along with the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit.
