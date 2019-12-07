SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police located two gunshot victims on the 900-block of Worthington Street in Springfield Friday night.
The victims were found around 9:00 p.m. after officers responded to a shot spotter activation.
The first victim was located outside, but the second was located in a nearby apartment.
Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
