SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people shot overnight in Springfield and police believe it happened in the parking garage across from The Zone on Worthington Street.
Lt. Harpin with the Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News both shooting victims showed up at the hospital.
He says officers first learned about the shooting while on a call down the street from the parking garage. This was around 2 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived they didn't find the man and woman who had been hit, but did find evidence that lead them to Baystate Medical Center where they found the shooting victims arriving in a vehicle.
Harpin confirmed the woman had a gunshot wound to her arm. Police believe her injuries are non-life threatening.
The condition of the man hit is unknown at this time. Harpin says he was shot in the abdomen and the bullet struck his neck as well.
Police say the victims are not cooperating with their investigation.
However, Harpin noted they will be looking for surveillance video as they investigate this shooting.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
