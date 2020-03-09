SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to the area of Bartlett Street for reports of a large disturbance and Shotspotter activation.
Two gunshot victims arrived around 5:30 p.m. Monday with non-life threatening injuries after being transported to Baystate Medical Center.
Springfield Detective Bureau will be investigating the shooting as they continue to search for the suspect.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
