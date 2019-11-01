(WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of residents are without power as heavy rain and gusty winds continue to pound western Mass.
According to the MEMA outage map, as of 2:30 a.m., approximately, 1,500 residents in Hampden County are without power, with the majority of those outages occurring in the city of Springfield.
The outage map shows that 1,190 Springfield residents are without power.
Scattered outages are also being reported in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
Over in Berkshire County, Pittsfield is the only community that is reporting outages in the triple digits.
However, in western Worcester County, Mother Nature has knocked out power to over 3,500 residents, with Leicester getting the worst of it.
The MEMA outage map is reporting that nearly 2,100 residents are without power, with Charlton seeing a total of 861 outages.
Overall, close to 28,000 residents in the state of Massachusetts are without power as of 3:30 a.m.
We're told that Springfield officials have been responding to several reports of trees and wires down throughout various parts of the city.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that, around 2:15 a.m., firefighters were called to 57 Middlebrook Street to find that a tree had come right down on a house.
We're told that no injuries were reported and it is unclear if those that reside at that home were displaced.
In Sturbridge, police officials say that they are continuing to work on removing several trees that are obstructing roadways in their town, including Rt. 15 and Holland Road.
Outages are also being reported in the Camp Road area.
In Monson, the intersection of Munn and East Hill Roads is closed to through traffic as crews work to clean up debris that had fallen across the roadway.
A portion of Wilbraham Road was blocked after a tree fell across the road, but has since reopened.
National Grid and Eversource crews are on scene working to restore power to those residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.