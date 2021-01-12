CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new year means new fitness habits. That's what many say to themselves every time January comes around, leading gyms to see a big spike in new memberships.
However, with Governor Charlie Baker’s capacity restrictions, this year is unlike any other.
Every new year, many set the goal of getting in shape, but as we find ourselves still in the midst of a global pandemic, some are hesitant to hit the gym.
"I think traffic has been reduced versus the last couple of years prior," said Matthew Rogers with Planet Fitness in Chicopee.
Western Mass News reached out to several gyms in the area and, despite statewide restrictions, they’re all still accepting new members.
Rogers told Western Mass News he and his staff work diligently to ensure the safety of their members.
"We do have a health screen that we do on a daily basis for all of our team, as well as temperature checks. We put a number of hand sanitizing stations throughout the location, so that members have the opportunity to utilize that to clean their hands...We do walk around the club every 20 minutes, wiping down all the high-contact hotspots that could potentially be in the locker room area or in the facility on pieces of equipment," Rogers added.
For members who may prefer working out from the comfort of their home, Planet Fitness has a free mobile app with at-home workouts.
"We offer 'work-ins' they’re called, where they have the opportunity to participate in daily work-ins with our fitness instructors and they’ll go through cardio strength, things that you can utilize without having any home equipment at your home," Rogers explained.
The app even has a contactless check-in feature and a crowd meter, so you can check how full the gym is before you get there.
Rogers added that he believes working out is more important now than ever.
"We consider ourselves a health and wellness center, not so much a fitness club...As we all know, some of the most vulnerable people to COVID are people who potentially have diabetes, are overweight, heart and lung disease," Rogers said.
