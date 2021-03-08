(WGGB/WSHM) -- Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is collaborating with Lowe's this International Women's D\ay.
The pair is raising awareness of the need for safe and affordable housing for women, especially during the pandemic.
Megan McDonough, executive director of Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity, told Western Mass News that 80 percent of U.S. jobs lost during the pandemic were held by women which makes the organization's mission more important than ever this year.
"Having a safe place where you can shelter in and have stability to balance your juggling school and work and so many people had to do so much from home these days, it's really a critically important thing," McDonough noted.
McDonough said International Women's Day is a time to highlight the important role of women. She added that Habitat recently built a home for a woman named Christa, who spent years trying to find a safer living situation for her and her daughter.
"Christa is a phenomenal woman who is very hard working...Even after she finished her house, she's been willing to get out there and tell people her story about how important being a homeowner has been for her," McDonough explained.
Lowe's and Habitat for Humanity began their partnership in 2003. To date, they've brought together more than 143,000 women volunteers who have built or repaired nearly 6,000 homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.