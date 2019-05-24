CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been a reported "habitual panhandler" roaming the streets of Chicopee this week.
On Thursday evening Chicopee Officer Erik Sunny received a call at 1 p.m. about a possible panhandler on 30 Center Street.
When the officer arrived on the scene he noticed the individual, Jeremy Wood who is 46-years-old walking in and out of traffic heading towards motor vehicles.
When the individual noticed the officer, he tried to leave the scene.
Before Officer Sunny could warn him to keep away from the moving vehicles the party, became defensive.
"I didn't even ask him for money, man," Wood said.
Officer Sunny advised him that if he doesn't stay out of traffic he will be arrested.
Around 7 p.m. Officer Sunny received another call about Wood involved in another panhandling situation.
The officer walked over to Center and Exchange Street where he saw Woods engaging in another act of panhandling.
He advised Wood he was under arrest and was searched on the scene where it was uncovered he was in possession of illegal substances.
Wood was transported to the Chicopee Police Station and held on $1000 bail.
His charges include disorderly conduct, possession of a Class B substance, and solicit from persons in a motor vehicle.
This is the second time in the last week that Wood has been under arrest.
He was previously arrested on May 19th for disorderly conduct, aggressive panhandling, and solicit from persons in an MV.
The Chicopee Police Department wants to inform the public if people are being approached, aggressively begging for money, and making threats to call their station and report the incident.
