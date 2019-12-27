SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Imagine you just received a gift card but waited a month or even a week to use it. And when you finally go to make a purchase, you find it has already been used.
Tech experts claim it's not an uncommon occurrence as gift card hacking is becoming more widespread.
Scammers manage to get the code numbers of the card.
Experts tell Western Mass News hackers can physically tamper with a cards and then repackage it, making it look like it was never messed with.
"They can actually tamper with the card itself and then recover it, so that it looks like it's never been tampered with," said Go Geeks Stan Prager. "There are some devices that can actually strip the number of the cards."
The practice of hacking into gift cards is more common than you may think.
Once scammers get the codes off the cards, they can enter them into the company's website and try day-after-day until the code is activated.
After your loved one purchases the gift, hackers have full access to the money as long as they have the card's code.
Sadly, once the money is gone, Prager said there is not much a person can do, outside of filing a police report, establishing a record of when and where the gift card was bought.
