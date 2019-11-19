EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hackers have found a new way to steal your personal information through skimmers disguised as USB portals.
It's called 'juice jacking' and a local tech expert said it's becoming a problem for people across the nation.
"How often, if you're traveling, do you plug your phone into any available USB port?" asked Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
If you've ever charged your phone on a train or a plane, using a public USB port, you're not alone, but Prager said you may want to think twice before plugging in.
"What criminals are doing is they are hacking your phone through their own wires they've left in the port, or they replace the USB port in the public area with their own and it acts like a skimmer and pulls your information off your phone," Prager explained.
Prager told Western Mass News that 'juice jacking' is when hackers want to exploit the fact that you don't have a full battery.
"What's really frightening is think of all the information that's on your phone. Most people have online banking, all your contacts, the whole history of where you travel, your social media. You have a lot of information. You've got your Venmo. If you go through all the personal information that you have on your phone, this is worse than getting your computer hacked," Prager noted.
However, according to Prager. there are a few things you can do to make sure you don't fall for the scam.
"I would say avoid cords number one...other people's cords. Use only your own and avoid a USB port that looks like it's been tampered with," Prager said.
However, if you're unsure or something looks suspicious, Prager said the best thing to do is find an electrical outlet and avoid the USB port all together.
"Unfortunately, criminals are constantly looking for chances to get your information and use it against you...so just be careful," Prager noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.