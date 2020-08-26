HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local arcade taking a hard hit from closing during the coronavirus pandemic.
One owner told us the business is accumulating millions of dollars in debt.
Businesses across the country have remained closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
One local business is still struggling to stay afloat.
“Since the pandemic has started, our revenue losses have crusted over $8 million,” said David Breen, co-owner of Pinz Entertainment.
The doors of Pinz Entertainment in Hadley’s Hampshire Mall have been locked since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breen told Western Mass News it’s been a bumpy road ever since.
“We have numerous expenses - rent at all the locations, lease payments on the equipment, we have payroll we still have some employees on…not many. We’ve furloughed 90 percent of our staff,” Breen added.
Arcades were originally included in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, but in July, Gov. Charlie Baker announced they were being moved to the final stage - Phase 4.
“…Which basically put the nail in the coffin for us for being to be able to reopen this year,” Breen explained.
Breen owns five locations across New England. Hadley has been closed while other locations in Massachusetts and New York have had partial openings. His New Hampshire location, however, is completely open operating at full capacity.
The Hadley location - which offers an arcade, bowling lanes, dining, and a bar - could’ve opened in Phase 3 for socially-distant dining and bowling, but Breen said it wouldn’t have been enough to cover expenses.
“I think every day, the odds of closing are higher as this prolongs…The foot traffic inside the mall has decreased dramatically, so for me to open just my dining, it would be cost-prohibitive and then with the bowling, I can open up half my lanes per what the governor's order is. I have eight lanes, so that means I can only open up four,” Breen said.
Plastic curtains, walking directional arrows, and sanitizing stations are set-up.
Breen said they could open with a day’s notice.
“We just need to get open. We can do it safe. We can absolutely do it safe…We can do it and we can do it safe and we are ready to do it now,” Breen noted.
Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan does not happen until there is a vaccine or a treatment in place for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.