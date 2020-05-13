HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of Route 9 in Hadley is reopen following a morning fire.
Hadley firefighters told Western Mass News they responded to a structure fire along Russell Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Hadley Police report that Route 9 is down to one lane between Bay Road and West Street.
No word yet if anyone was inside the structure at the time the fire erupted.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to following the latest developments on this fire. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40.
