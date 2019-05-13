HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local gym is converting the energy of cyclists into energy to help power the building.
It's healthy for yourself and the environment.
"Spin class is a wonderful cardio exercise that's easier on the joints than going outside running," said Brittany McGrath, personal trainer at 50/50 Fitness in Hadley.
McGrath told Western Mass News that spin - or indoor cycling - is great for cardiovascular health and getting your heart rate up.
However, at 50/50 Fitness, it isn't your ordinary spin class because not only are you energizing yourself for the day, but also the building.
"Our bikes are really awesome. We have this green energy system that helps us power things like our microphones, our music, and everything so that's awesome you get the opportunity to produce green energy while you're spinning," McGrath explained.
How it works is through a monitor on the bike that adjusts resistance higher or lower and based on that, it shows how many watts you're producing
"So there's a wire that goes from the monitor through a generator on the front of the bikes, through that whole system to a box in the corner of our studio and it just takes all the energy people produce," McGrath added.
Instructors can pull up the meter on a big screen and push the class even more.
"All the instructors do challenges to get so many watts and you can feel the energy of the group just go 'ahhh'," said Fleur Barnes-Rowell, who has been spinning for over two years.
Spinning is fueling the microphones, music, and sound system at 50/50 Fitness, but just how much energy can one class produce?
"It changes day-to-day and class-to-class. If it's a higher intensity class with a higher resistance range and you're going 70-75 RPMs, you'll produce higher wattage that way," McGrath said, adding "We're hit close to 1,000 watts on a class before in a 60 minute spin."
It's a system that's one-of-a-kind in western Massachusetts and adding a positive push to spinners like Barnes-Rowell.
"It's very cool. It's the only place in the area that has that and knowing you're not taking something from the environment, you're giving back and creating it here," Barnes-Rowell added.
