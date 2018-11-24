HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The second-annual Celebration of Lights kicked off in Hadley Saturday night.
The celebration was held at the gazebo at Hopkins Memorial Park.
Organizers say that, last year, roughly fifty people came out for the event during a snow storm.
This year, triple the amount of people showed up once again to see the beautiful holiday lights, listen to chorus singers, and even donate gifts to Baystate and Shriner's Hospitals.
The president of the Edward Hopkins Educational Foundation says the event is great for bolstering community and student spirit.
"Hadley is a very school-supportive community to begin with, and," Foundation President Kathy Tudryn tells us. "You can see by the turnout tonight. People are here, because their children are here."
The Edward Hopkins Educational Foundation is a sponsor of the celebration.
The celebration will continue every year, being held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
