HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 has impacted businesses across the country, but closer to home, an ice cream shop has found creative ways to lure in customers all while supporting the community.
Hadley Scoop at The Silos attracts hundreds of customers each day.
Of course, the ice cream is a hit, but it’s the sign people look forward to the most.
“The idea initially started we were going to give ice cream away for our opening on Memorial Day weekend and that somehow shifted into picking particular names. We originally started out with one name. We ran that for about three weeks, then we had so many names sent to us and suggestions, we ended up doing two names, then three names, and we are up to four to five names now,” said owner Bruce Jenks.
Jenks told Western Mass News that this was a simple idea to attract customers and give them something to look forward to.
“During this terrible summer of not being able to travel or not being with your friends, initially, there was just a lot of joy driven to the page in anticipation to what the name or group was gonna be,” Jenks added.
However, it has turned into something bigger than he expected.
“We had in the range of 300 Facebook folks and when we started doing the names, it rose to a thousand and couple weeks later, I was giving out a gift to the 5,000th person. Just a couple weeks ago, it was the 12,000th person and the customers look forward to checking if their name is on the board,” Jenks noted. “The wearing of the mask…you can see the joy in their eyes. They are smiling beyond the mask and the children’s excitement, standing in front of the name in the sign holding their cone.”
So not only can you get free ice cream at Hadley Scoop, you can come to their farm stand where you take what you need and pay when you can.
“If you can’t pay, no problem. We are happy to have you to have fresh food on your table,” Jenks said.
Jenks said during these tough times, it’s important to give back and support the community whether it’s through free ice cream or vegetables.
The farm stand, with the vegetables, is located at 515 Sunderland Road in Amherst.
