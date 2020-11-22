HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hadley man lost his battle with ALS just one day after the community welcomed him into his new home.

Unfortunately, Lee Shumway only had 24 hours in his long-awaited home, but his daughter told Western Mass News it's important for her to share his story and continue the fight against ALS.

“I think this is going to be special for the time I have left," Lee said.

Hadley man battling ALS arrives at his new home HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, a Hadley man, battling ALS, arrived at his new home and was welcome by the Hadley community. This moment …

This statement is what Lee said to Western Mass News on Friday after his long-anticipated move, but on Saturday, just hours later, he lost his battle with ALS.

"I’m so happy he got to see his house even if it was only for 24 hours," said Lee's daughter, Amanda Shumway.

His daughter, Amanda, told Western Mass News her dad will be remembered for his unique personality and the laughter he spread to those around him.

"He was funny, and he was kind. He was grateful, and he was a huge inspiration to people around him," she said. "He was positive, and he fell through this entire disease with grace, courage, and strength."

Lee was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, back in 2017. Amanda said there aren't enough words to thank the community for their outpouring love.

"It was amazing. We are so grateful for everybody who came out to support him, and who have supported him throughout this entire battle," she said.

But Amanda said it's gut-wrenching to know that Lee's time in his new home was cut short after a crooked contractor left the house unfinished. The family was promised the move-in date would be in May.

"If the first contractor had not walked off the job, he would’ve had six months to spend in this house," she noted.

But even with all the challenges they faced, Amanda said the family is focusing their efforts on spreading awareness.

"I hope that we can continue his legacy and continue to fight," she said.

On Friday, something Lee promised he would do...

"I will continue to educate people until my last breath," Lee said.

The family is taking legal action against the original contractor. A GoFundMe has been created to help with legal expenses, as well as other expenses for the family. For more information on GoFundMe, you can click here.