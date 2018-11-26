NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man whom authorities allege was the mastermind behind a 2016 home invasion in Amherst has been sentenced to jail.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 27-year-old Patrick Bemben pleaded guilty last Tuesday to several charges including:
- Conspiracy to commit home invasion
- Conspiracy to commit armed and masked robbery
- Assault and battery
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony
- Use of body armor in commission of a felony
- Armed robbery with a firearm (three counts)
Those charges stem from a home invasion that took place in October 2016 in Amherst.
Prosecutors said that Bemben was the mastermind behind the incident, which he planned over a series of months and brought in six other people to be involved.
According to Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne, Bemben felt slighted by the targets of the home invasion because they reportedly wouldn't sell him marijuana anymore.
During today's sentencing, one of the victims told the court that he has lost partial use of one arm after being stabbed during the incident and also suffers from PTSD.
Bemben was sentenced to three to four years in state prison, to be followed by four years probation with conditions. He will receive 86 days of credit for time served before being released on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.