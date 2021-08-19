HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Board of Health for Hadley has put the community on High Alert status for West Nile virus.
The notice went into effect on August 13, 2021 after a mosquito tested positive in town at the beginning of the month for WNV.
"We have been notified that a specimen in the southeast quadrant of Hadley taken on 8/5/21, has tested positive for West Nile virus. Hadley will now be on high alert for West Nile virus," the Hadley BOH says.
The notice has been posted to the town's website - CLICK HERE
At this time, the state has not reported any detection of WNV in a human or an animal so far this year.
If you are outside the MA DPH advises the following to help protect against the virus:
- Wear protective clothing when outdoors: long pants and long sleeves
- Avoid being near standing water
- Use insect repellant as needed
- Avoid being outdoors from dusk to dawn
- If you become ill, please see your health care provider for evaluation
For a full list of communities where WNV in a mosquito has been detected, Click Here.
