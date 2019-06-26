Hadley Police asking for public's help in locating hit-and-run suspect.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Hadley are asking for the public's help in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run that happened Tuesday morning.
Lt. Kuc of the Hadley Police Department tells us that officers responded to Rt. 9 in the area of Greenleaves Drive, around 8:30 a.m., for a report of a two-car accident.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a car had struck another vehicle, but the driver and passenger at fault had gotten out and fled the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene, and officials have not stated if they had sustained any injuries.
Officials later determined that the vehicle at fault was being operated with stolen license plates.
Both suspects in question were last seen behind Hawkins Meadow Apartments in Amherst.
If you recognize the pictured individual you are asked to call 911.
