HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Hadley, the police and fire department joined forces today to bring the Easter bunny to town.
Residents waved as the beloved bunny was escorted through the neighborhood on Friday.
Western Mass News spoke to one family, who was happy to see the community come together.
"Having the Easter bunny come out, it was enjoyable, absolutely, it was super enjoyable...Our kids were excited for it. Town's great to do that for us and we love it," said members of the Palmisano family.
In an effort to keep social distancing, the Easter bunny did not stop to take any photos this year.
