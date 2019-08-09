Hadley Police investigating serious motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Street.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was seriously injured following a crash that involved two motorcycles.
Hadley Police officials tell us that officers were called to Roosevelt Street around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash with a possible fatality.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Hadley Police stated that two motorcyclists were riding together on two separate motorcycles when the crash occurred.
We're told one of the motorcyclists was transported via Life Flight to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The other motorcyclist involved in the crash was not injured.
Police have blocked off Roosevelt Street in four different directions as they continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
