HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Hadley Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc said that Patrick Kroll, who lives on West Street, was reported missing on Tuesday by his coworkers.
Early Tuesday evening, there was a heavy police prescence in the area of West Street as they searched for Kroll.
Kuc noted those search efforts included a door-to-door canvass, an attempted track from a K-9, and an aerial search by the State Police Air Wing.
An attempt by investigators to find Kroll's phone found that it was still in his house.
Kroll has been added to a law enforcement database as missing and several hospitals, doctor's offices, and clinics have been alerted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.
