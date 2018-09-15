HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An officer with the Hadley Police Department was assaulted, police say, after responding to help an ambulance crew with a combative patient.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
Sgt. Hartwright telling Western Mass News the ambulance crew was transporting an 18-year-old male from Amherst to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, when they had to pull over.
"They were in Hadley in front of the Home Depot plaza near Starbucks on Rt. 9," Hartwright explained
Hartwright reports the ambulance crew called for assistance because the patient was being combative and had reportedly been using LSD.
When a Hadley officer responded to the scene the 18-year-old allegedly spit at the officer in his face.
Amherst Fire Chief, Tim Nelson says their medics along with Amherst police and Hadley police were able to restrain the patient.
We're told charges are pending for Assault & Battery on a Police Officer.
That officer was treated and released from Cooley Dickinson Hospital following the assault.
At this time authorities have not released the identity of the patient.
This comes about a week after a UMass student was arrested for allegedly attacking paramedics and a police officer while also en route to the hospital in an ambulance.
In that incident the student was reportedly intoxicated.
[UMass student who attacked paramedics, officer over weekend identified]
