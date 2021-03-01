HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hadley Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate an individual.
Police are trying to identify a male individual involved in an investigation.
On Monday afternoon, police responded to a report that an unknown person went to a local resident's home, appeared to look for a hidden key under the welcome mat, and broke the door knob off.
The individual then fled the address on Mount Warner Road.
Police are currently investigating the matter and attempting to identify the male.
If anyone has any information they are asking to contact the police at (413) 584-0883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.