hadley suspect 3012021

(Hadley Police Department photo)

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hadley Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate an individual.

Police are trying to identify a male individual involved in an investigation.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a report that an unknown person went to a local resident's home, appeared to look for a hidden key under the welcome mat, and broke the door knob off.

The individual then fled the address on Mount Warner Road.

Police are currently investigating the matter and attempting to identify the male.

If anyone has any information they are asking to contact the police at (413) 584-0883.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.