Hadley Police seeking to identify hemp thieves.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Hadley are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to investigate a series of hemp thefts.
According to Lt. Kuc of the Hadley Police Department, officials received several complaints that hemp, which was being grown legally, had been stolen from an unspecified area of town.
The hemp products look and smell like marijuana have very little THC content, and are licensed by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.
An investigation into the thefts resulted in two arrests and two court summons.
However, Lt. Kuc says they are still looking for the other parties that were allegedly involved in the thefts.
As they continue to investigate the incidents, officials installed cameras around the hemp fields.
Police were able to obtain two license plates and a picture of a suspect from the surveillance footage.
If you recognize any of the pictured individuals or if you have any information on the thefts, you are asked to contact the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.
