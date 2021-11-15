HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway into suspicious activity involving a man possibly tampering with the gas tanks of female drivers and possibly putting them in danger.
Hadley Police told us the suspect they're looking for appears to be trying to damage vehicles driven by women.
Hadley Police also confirm to Western Mass News that there is an active investigation involving a man allegedly targeting female drivers by pouring water into their gas tanks. The danger in this is when water is poured into gas tanks, it can cause vehicles to break down and potentially create a threat for those targeted.
However, investigators told us there is something drivers can do to protect themselves. First, check your gas cap. David Vedovelli, an owner at Lyndale Garage in Springfield, said there are things you can do.
“The local auto parts store can sell you a locking gas cap or order one for you,” Vedovelli explained.
Vedovelli also mentioned paying close attention to which cap lock you purchase for your car.
“If you don’t have the proper one, you’re going to have a ‘Check Engine’ light…because the evaporative emissions system in newer cars starts right at the gas cap,” Vedovelli added.
Luckily, he said it is a relatively quick and inexpensive process, which may require removing the tether that holds the cap in place.
“You may have to disconnect that which is a pretty insignificant thing to have to do,” Vedovelli noted.
Hadley Police have not released further information about specific incidents they are investigating at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
