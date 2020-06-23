EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As part of Step 2 in Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, hair removal services can again be offered to clients as long as they follow new guidelines.
However, many are deciding to keep their doors closed, making it difficult for customers trying to get appointments.
At Purele Waxing Salon in East Longmeadow, the phones are busy with people calling to get in after three months of closure.
“Right now, we are pretty busy…which we are hoping we stay that way,” said Purnima Relekar, owner of Purele Waxing Salon.
For Relekar, it almost feels like the first day on the job, with extensive protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are known for our cleanliness to begin with and I feel like this is just amping it up a little bit,” Relekar added.
Because hair removal is a close contact personal service, the state mandated regulations are strict.
“We have the plexiglass up. We are all wearing an N-95 mask. We have spacing for people. We have a marks on the ground where people can stay…We are not using the linens for now. We are using the paper that is disposable, so even though we are in very close contact with people, we are taking all the precautions,” Relekar noted.
As a result, Relekar told Western Mass News that many of her colleagues have decided to stay closed entirely.
“For us in this spot, because our location, it’s a little bit bigger, it is easier for us to follow those guidelines…but I do know my colleagues who have smaller spaces, it is hard for them to maintain the distancing there,” Relekar said.
It’s a decision that isn’t easy for any small business.
“Three months is a very long time for a small business to survive, so it’s been very hard on us,” Relekar explained.
Purele has even decided to hold off on offering certain services, specifically those that requires you to take off your mask, like facials, to protect the customer and the employees.
However, at the end of the day, with masks, sanitation, and social distancing, they feel safe welcoming clients back through their doors.
“Come on in! We do have our protocols in place. We have all the safety guidelines. We are following all the measures…we would never risk our own life or their life,” Relekar said.
