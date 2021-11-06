HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Members of the local Hall of Fame Committee held an event to honor accomplished athletes from Holyoke High throughout the years.
The event has taken place for the last four years with exception of last year because of the pandemic. Attendees hope to raise money for Holyoke youth and high school sports.
Co-chair of the Hall of Fame committee, John Brunelle, said that this will show kids in the paper city that anything is possible.
"It helps them see that you can achieve and some of these people were not great athletes when they first started, maybe freshmen sophomore junior year but then they excelled, we've also had tremendous athletes go on to college, pro football and different sports...Have some great jobs through college or in our trades," said Brunelle.
Western Mass News spoke with two athletes who were inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday and they share with us some of their best memories while competing.
"Cross country it was always fun to go to the team meets down in Boston..and the teamwork too," said Steve LaPointe, former cross country athlete.
"Winning a lot of meets and pretty much just a lot of meets and working together with the team and bringing the team up," said Tricia Outllette, former gymnastics athlete.
