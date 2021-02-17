SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGG/WSHM) -- At 90-years old, a western Massachusetts man has been working at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield throughout the pandemic and now, he has just received his first COVID-19 vaccination.
Jim Sullivan has worked at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield for nearly 25 years.
“It’s a very nice job to have. It’s a good retirement job…keeps me young,” Sullivan said.
He told Western Mass News he’s grateful to have been able to continue working throughout the pandemic.
“They keep it very safe and clean here, so it’s been a great experience,” Sullivan noted.
His favorite part, Sullivan explained, is “Showing people the NBA trophy, which was named after Larry O'Brien, who was born here and raised in Springfield…and then of course, the old trophy, the Walter Brown trophy, which was 1964.”
And on January 31, Sullivan took what may be the most important shot of his life.
“I didn’t feel it at all. It was nice to have it,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan got his COVID-19 vaccine at the Eastfield Mall and he’s excited for his second dose on Sunday. As the state is on the rebound from the pandemic, he said this step has made him feel more comfortable going to work.
“I would recommend all people get that vaccine because it doesn’t only protect yourself, it protects everybody else,” Sullivan noted.
The sports lover was inspired by his brother, the former mayor of Springfield, who was very active in coaching basketball throughout his life. He was also involved in bringing the hall of fame downtown.
Sullivan’s coworkers said it’s always great to see his smiling face at work.
“I think Jim is a great inspiration for all of the staff. He didn’t miss a day since we've reopened in early July in spite of the pandemic, you know. He shows up every day, he’s always got a great disposition,” said museum director Steve Delnickas.
Sullivan turns 91 years young in May and he said he’s grateful for the life he’s lived.
“I've been blessed being 90 years old, had a wonderful family. I’m just blessed and I’m going to stay young,” Sullivan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.