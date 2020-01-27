SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Basketball fans around the world, including in western Massachusetts, continue to mourn the heartbreaking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
This news is still difficult to come to grips with. Many people. including Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva, woke up Monday morning still in complete shock.
"It’s a sad day in basketball. He was a global icon," Doleva explained.
The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant has shook the world, including in Springfield, the birthplace of basketball and home of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
"He would be enshrined this summer. He was first eligible and we will begin our process this week ironically and we’ll announce our finalists at the All-Star Game and then Final Four, we’ll announce the actual class of 2020. I fully expect he will be a unanimous choice of 24 voters and that’s kind of ironic because that’s Kobe’s number," Doleva said.
The devastating news brought fans from near and far to the Hall of Fame on Monday. Some with purple and gold flowers in hand, others proudly wearing Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna's jersey numbers.
Jeffrey Adams of North Adams and his son told Western Mass News they will continue to keep that Mamba mentality.
"I am a diehard Celtics fan, but I respected the Lakers and the tradition of what the Celtic rivalry was. Kobe Bryant stood out as one of the most phenomenal players ever. He did a lot for basketball and for women’s basketball. We didn’t just lose a great player. He lost his child also and that’s why I brought my son with me today. This is my son, Jeffrey Adams Jr., and he’s a basketball star too. I played my whole life, I loved the sport, I see the way everyone is pulling together in the sports world and whole word. Kobe was known worldwide," Adams explained.
Jeffrey Adams Jr. added, "It’s kind of crazy because I watched him growing up and watched all his games...try to do my fadeaways like him and my dribble moves. It’s crazy to have a star like that just tragically die. It’s really hurtful because I try to model my game after that dude and just seeing all the records he set and stuff he did, his 81 point game. It’s just crazy to hear about."
"Started very young, played with intensity, hated to lose, but played with such dignity and class...Always a champion and he’ll be sorely missed," Doleva said.
Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were two of nine people killed in the crash.
The NTSB is still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.