WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were new COVID-19 cases linked to Halloween parties in western Mass.
Wilbraham health officials said two students at Minnechaug High School have tested positive, and now dozens of students are in self-quarantine.
Because of the parties, more than 40 students have to quarantine. The School Department has decided to have students learn fully remotely until at least Tuesday.
Several students at Minnechaug High School celebrated Halloween by heading to different parties during the coronavirus pandemic. Now they are linked to COVID-19 cases.
“Two students at the high school tested positive for COVID-19,” said Jill Consellino, public health nurse in Wilbraham.
Consellino said during the contact tracing process they discovered more than 40 students who have to quarantine for two weeks.
“Students were identified on Thursday of last week and they were all notified parents picked them up from school if they were physically in school,” she said.
With more than three dozen students out for two weeks, the school superintendent decided the high school will be fully remote instead of hybrid on Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s just being an overabundance of caution what seems to be happening is a lot of events are taking place outside of a lot of social gatherings,” Superintendent Albert Ganem Jr. said.
Meanwhile, Consellino said for the upcoming holiday season, every community needs to take COVID-19 safety precautions.
She said one celebration could become a super spreader event.
“We are in a healthcare crisis, and cases are only increasing,” she said. “We had, you know, 100 cases a day, 200 a day in Mass and now we are over 1,000 again per day. People are going to come from all over the place to get together, and you don’t know what they are going to bring with them.”
Parents will be notified either Tuesday or Wednesday about whether classes will resume in person on Thursday.
